Extra security on holy day at Central Wisconsin synagogue

A central Wisconsin synagogue is stepping up security during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah. Wausau police were at Mount Sinai congregation Thursday morning ahead the service the starts holiest days of the year.

The holiday marks the beginning of the Jewish new year.

The temple's president Jenny Gordon says members feel comfortable in our community but the extra protection provides an added sense of safety.

"We decided out of an abundance of caution because all it takes is a car and a tank of gas to get here from somewhere else," Gordon said. "We would just add an extra layer of security, so that while we're celebrating our Jewish new year, we don't have to worry about what's going on outside our walls."

She also adds the congregation has found the best way to stay safe is to be welcoming and involved in the community.



