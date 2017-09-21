Wausau man charged with starting 2016 Cabaret Bar fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau man charged with starting 2016 Cabaret Bar fire

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - About a year after an early-morning fire damaged a Wausau bar, a 39-year-old man was charged with intentionally starting it.

Tony Patterson Jr. of Wausau was charged Tuesday with participating in arson as a repeat criminal. A judge set his bond at $5,000 cash. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the Cabaret Bar bar about 5 a.m. Aug. 4, 2016, and the roof was on fire.

A witness told police he saw a person dressed in dark clothing with a black hood over his head walking to the bar just before the fire was discovered and he saw a white Ford Crown Victoria with a loud exhaust leave the area about 5 a.m.

Officers found the Crown Victoria parked in a driveway a few blocks away.

The owners of the bar reported Patterson - known as Two Tone - was kicked out of the bar after an "altercation" with other customers about two weeks earlier and he was upset about it, the criminal complaint said.

A bartender told police she "heard from friends" that Patterson was "talking about getting back at the bar" for being banned from it, the complaint said.


 

