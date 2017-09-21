Man accused in fatal 2016 shooting near UWSP reaches plea deal

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 32-year-old man accused in the 2016 shooting death of a man near the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus after a deal over $7,200 worth of pot went bad reached a plea bargain with prosecutors Thursday.

Kyle C. Engen of Marshall pleaded no contest to second-degree intentional homicide as a repeat criminal in a deal that dismissed two other counts and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in the March 17, 2016, shooting death of Deonte Lezine, 21, of Racine, Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske said.

Engen is to be sentenced Nov. 28.

Molepske said the plea deal recommends that a judge sentence Engen to a total of 25 years of prison and extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting occurred because some people Engen thought he was selling marijuana to tried to steal it from him, a fight occurred and Engen fired shots at a car as it fled the scene, critically wounding Lezine and causing a minor wound to another man.

Lezine was shot in the head in the back seat of the car after the deal for two pounds of marijuana went bad, the complaint said. Five shell casings were found near the shooting scene. Lezine died March 25, 2016, from his injuries.

Engen was arrested in Granby, Colo., days after the shooting after officers there said they spotted him smoking marijuana in his car.

Marshall is a village in Dane County.

