Evers speaks out against concealed weapons at schools

State Superintendent Tony Evers says he's against allowing concealed weapons to be brought onto school grounds.

Evers is a Democrat running for governor. He was asked Thursday about a bill in the Legislature that would allow concealed license holders to bring their weapons onto school grounds if they are in or near their car.

The idea is to allow people dropping off or picking up students to not break the law by having their gun in their vehicle.

But Evers says "the kids of Wisconsin don't need more guns in or near schools."

Evers says that's an example of a proposal that as governor he would block. He also opposes forcing transgender students to use the bathroom of their birth gender, rather than the sex with which they identify.