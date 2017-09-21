Packers OL Justin McCray joins Pack Attack Monday

Packers offensive lineman Justin McCray will join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for Pack Attack Monday.

The Florida native is coming off his first career start Sunday in Atlanta and may get the call again this week depending on injuries.

McCray has one of the most interesting stories of any player in perhaps the NFL. After playing on the Titans' practice squad in 2014, he was cut in early 2015. After that, he spent two years playing in the Arena Football League and working at a hotel until the Packers gave him a chance this summer.

McCray beat the odds to make Green Bay's roster before earning his first career start on Sunday Night Football last week.

