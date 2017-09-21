Marathon County Petsaver: Brett

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Our Petsaver for Thursday is a three-year-old cat named Brett.

He arrived at the Humane Society of Marathon County www.catsndogs.org in April as a stray.

Shelter volunteers say he is super friendly and often runs around acting like a dog.

His fee is $60, which includes his neuter and vaccines.

If you would like to meet Brett call the shelter at 715-845-2810.