Wausau movie theater agreement still not finalized

The plans for a movie theater coming to the Wausau Center Mall are up in the air.

According to Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke, an agreement has not been reached between Micon Cinema and the mall owners, Rialto Capital Management.

Mielke said it's been frustrating and that the negotiations on the city's end have been done for weeks.

The city purchased the Sears building, which is attached to the mall months ago. In January, city council approved the transfer of the building to Micon Cinema. They had hoped to begin construction between April and June, however they have not been able to work out an agreement with the mall owners who have first right of refusal on the Sears building.

In May, Micon Cinema representatives told Newsline 9 the disagreement with the mall owners came down to retail plans with the theater and how it's attached to the mall.

A final meeting will take place between Wausau, Micon and Rialto on October 5. Mielke said if an agreement can't be made then they'll have to explore other options for the Sears Building.

We've reached out to Micon Cinema and Rialto Capital Management for comment but they did not return our calls.