Memorial bike ride to honor Detective Jason Weiland

A friend of Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland is working to help his legacy live on through a memorial bike ride.

Weiland was killed in the Marathon County Shooting Rampage.

"When the tragedy March 22 happened, in the aftermath, I was struggling to figure out something to do," said Weiland's friend Josh Preiser, who organized the event. "I had this feeling like I needed to do something."

The ride will take place Saturday at the Mountain Bay State Trail.

Preiser and Weiland have been friends since they were in junior high school.

"I came to find out another friend of ours had started a scholarship in his name at the Tech, and I thought it would be a great idea to do a fundraiser to fund that," said Preiser.

All proceeds will go to the Jason Weiland Memorial Criminal Justice Scholarship as well as the D.C. Everest school district's D.A.R.E anti-drug program.

"I think those are meaningful long-lasting things that will create something of a legacy for my friend," Preiser said. "And I think that's important, and I think it's good for his family and friends to know that something positive is happening."

Preiser's goal is to raise $10,000. He says almost 150 people signed up to ride, and 20 registered to volunteer.

"Supporting this event really helps future generations," he said. "We're helping kids in the local school district and helping put more police on the force, which I think is good for everybody."

In addition to the ride, there will also be raffles and a Wausau Elk's Lodge cookout.

"I'm really excited about what's happening, there are so many people that are happy to be apart of it," said Preiser.

The ride starts at 10:30 a.m. Preiser recommends arriving at 10 to check in.