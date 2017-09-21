Man charged in Wausau armed robberies will stand trial for murder in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man charged in two armed robberies in Wausau, will stand trial for a convenience store murder in Madison.



Curtis Langlois was wheeled into the courtroom strapped to a restraint chair for his preliminary hearing Thursday. A judge ordered him to stand trial for allegedly killing Kendrith Young and the attempted murder of Rodney Lemon on August 2. Madison Police Detective James Grann testified that Langlois confessed to murdering Young and shooting at Lemon.



Grann told the court that Langlois said he shot Young in the head and chest after another suspect, 27-year-old Demetrius Reeves shot at Young first.



The murder happened at the 7-Eleven off the Beltline near Todd Drive. During his confession, Grann says Langlois told him his intention was to kill Young because of an interaction a month before the shooting.



"He felt as though Mr. Young posturing in certain ways and making certain statements that were disrespectful to him," said Grann "He used the term of mugging him."



Langlois also faces charges for battery to a law enforcement officer. On September 4, Dane County Sheriff's Office says Langlois wrapped his handcuffed hands around her neck and threatened to snap it while in an elevator.

He also faces federal charges for holding up a Family Video store and a Moblil Gas Station in August.