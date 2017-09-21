Family marching to Madison in honor of crash victims

Loved ones of Rob Korhonen and his daughter Stacey Zarda are taking a 131-mile journey to make a statement about drunken driving.

In July, deputies say Billie Jo McSherry was driving drunk and crashed into Korhonen and Zarda. The crash killed 48-year-old Korhonen and put 25-year-old Zarda into a coma.

McSherry was a repeat OWI offender. Family members are frustrated the law allowed her back behind the wheel.

To raise awareness about the issue Kathleen Rytman and Michael Witt, both extended family members, kicked off a run from the crash site in the Town of Alban to Madison.

"My cousin Mike and I are going to run 131 miles," said Rytman. "Run, walk, crawl from the crash site to Madison."

Lexi Witt, Mike's wife, is not running, but will be following the duo in the car.

"Kathy kind of came up with the idea. She was like 'I want to run from the crash site to Madison just to make a statement,'" Witt said. "We were like okay, what can we do to really make it have an impact."

Rytman and Witt will be holding signs displaying anti-drunken driving messages. They're set to arrive in Madison Saturday.