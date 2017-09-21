State budget helps with Brokaw's debt

The state budget is helping a small central Wisconsin village in a big way.

The village of Maine, which is right outside of Wausau, will receive millions of dollars over the next five years in funding to help offset debt from the village of Brokaw.

"It's awesome, it's awesome," said village of Maine president Betty Hoenisch. "There was never any guarantee that there was going to be any help but we had to take the chance."

Ever since the paper mill left Brokaw, the village struggled financially. Maine and the town of Texas have been helping ever since. However, the struggles have been difficult on neighboring communities.

"We had postponed a majority of Maine's road projects, a little over two years now," said Hoenisch. "We were giving them fire services without charging them."

Right now, Maine is in the process of absorbing Brokaw, meaning that Brokaw will no longer exist. However, with that Maine is taking on the more than $3 million of debt that Brokaw has. Without the funding, that burden would have fallen on taxpayers.

"It's really tough to put those on a community that had no voice in creating that debt," said State Senator Jerry Petrowski. "It's really just not fair to put that debt on top of people who had no voice of the creation of that debt."

Currently Brokaw gets its water supply from Wausau. However, that will need to change for Maine to absorb Brokaw. Maine is working on finding a new water source for the village.

"They are drilling, doing a test well, so we're very excited," said Hoenisch.

Hoenisch said there's a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of infrastructure and future development.

"This money will be to work on the debt, work on the waste water treatment, to do some planning," said Hoenisch. "I just think there's so much potential, it's just figuring out what that is and who wants to come here."

It could still be a couple of years until Brokaw no longer exists. Leaders are hopeful for the future after the new funding.