National fiddle champion visits Wausau

An award winning fiddle player stopped by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum Thursday evening.



Central Wisconsin native Joanna Johnson and her sister played a mix of Celtic songs amongst the Birds in Art displays. The combination of bird displays and music is something Leigh Yawkey does each year.



In 2014, Johnson was the runner up at the National Scottish Fiddle Competition held in Pennsylvania.



This year she took first place, something she's been working toward for years.



"This year I felt I was able to really relax and enjoy the performance more and be as expressive as I could be, so that was really enjoyable," said Johnson. "Lots of practice, but it was very good for me because it helped me improve."

Johnson plays in the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra and with her family in the MPK Christian Celtic Band.