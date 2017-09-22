Trump piles on new economic sanctions against North Korea

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump has added economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea. The president on Thursday authorized stiffer new sanctions in response to the Koreans' nuclear weapons advances.

Within hours, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un Kim branded Trump as "deranged" and warned that he will "pay dearly" for his threat to "totally destroy" the North if it attacks.

Trump's move to punish foreign companies that deal with the North is the latest salvo in a U.S.-led campaign to isolate and impoverish Kim's government until it halts the missile and nuclear tests. Trump announced the measures Thursday as he met leaders from South Korea and Japan, the nations most immediately imperiled by North Korea's threats of a military strike.