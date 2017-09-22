Charmin offers year's supply of toilet paper if 'Mad Pooper' comes foward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. (WBAY) - You could say she is an interest sensation.

A runner in Colorado Springs, Colorado was caught defecating in a yard and hasn't been caught since. But now, she could come forward thanks to Charmin.

The toilet paper company tweeted that if she turns herself in, they will give her a year's supply of toilet paper to "help her with her runs."

KKTV reports that a Colorado Springs family has spent weeks trying to get a mystery woman they've dubbed "The Mad Pooper" to stop defecating in their neighborhood, right outside their house.

Cathy Budde says her kids caught her first mid-squat, pants down and unashamed.

"They are like, 'There's a lady taking a poop!' So I come outside, and I'm like ... 'are you serious?'" Budde recalled. "'Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?' She's like, 'Yeah, sorry!'"

The family says it was just the first time it actually caught the runner doing it, but it wouldn't be the last. Budde estimates the runner leaves behind human waste at least once a week. She says "The Mad Pooper" has been at it for the last seven weeks.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is involved. The department is just as baffled.