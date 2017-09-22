Complaint: Cousins charged in delivery man's death ate pizza after shooting

Two Milwaukee cousins charged in connection with the shooting death of a pizza delivery man ate the food brought to the apartment as the delivery man died outside the front door, a criminal complaint filed Thursday said.

According to the charging document, Mekael Kennedy, 17, told detectives that he had his girlfriend place the food order last Friday evening and that his intention was only to rob the delivery person.

Kennedy wore a hockey mask and was armed with a .22 caliber handgun when Clarence Taper arrived with the food. Kennedy told a detective that the gun "accidentally" when off when Taper "lunged at him" during the robbery.

Taper was shot one time in the chest. As he lay dying, Kennedy picked up the food from the floor and went back into a nearby apartment. Kennedy's cousin, 25-year-old D'Andre Kennedy, asked about the gunshot in the lobby and the younger Kennedy replied that he fired the shot because the driver "jumped at him," the complaint said.

When police arrived, D'Andre Kennedy answered the door and did not offer information that his cousin had committed the robbery, the complaint said.

The criminal complaint charges D'Andre Kennedy with obstructing an officer and harboring or aiding a felon. If convicted, he faces more than four years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

The younger Kennedy was charged with felony murder and faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted.

The complaint also charges Mekael Kennedy with armed robbery in connection with an incident a a few days earlier involving another pizza delivery driver. That driver was not hurt.