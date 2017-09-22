Milwaukee boy who died trying to save cousin from house fire posthumously honored for heroism

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who died trying to save his little cousin from a house fire intentionally set by his stepfather will be posthumously honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, the organization announced this week.

Kevin Little is one of 18 people who will be honored for extraordinary heroism.

The boy's mother told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that it was Milwaukee police officers who nominated him for the award, following up on their own celebration of courage award posthumously granted in May.

Kevin, his siblings and cousin Tae’Najah were all trapped in an upstairs bedroom when fire tore through their home near North 36th Street and Silver Spring Drive on Oct. 20, 2015.

After Kevin alerted his grandmother to the fire, she gathered the children and saw Kevin running back into the Tae’Najah’s bedroom. Firefighters found Kevin on top of the child trying to protect her. Both children died of their injuries.

Little's stepfather, Michael Morgan, is serving a 71-year-sentence for the fire.