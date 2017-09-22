Sports Express AM: Pack-a-toss madness at Mosinee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express AM: Pack-a-toss madness at Mosinee

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -

Sports Express AM ventured to Mosinee on a humid football Friday morning for our sixth week of highlighting local schools.

Mosinee brought energy and enthusiasm, getting up and active from the moment the Newsline 9 team stepped in the door.

It is homecoming for the Indians and Newsline 9 spoke to a member of the homecoming court and girls competing in the annual Powder Puff football match.

The climax of the show was a tightly contested round of Pack-A-Toss which took three rounds to crown a winner!

Watch a preview of the Game of the Week, Rhinelander at Mosinee, tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on Newsline 9. Then catch the featured game highlights tonight on Sports Express.

Next week Sports Express AM heads to Stevens Point Area High School for another homecoming week!

