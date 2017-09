Bronson Koenig's pro basketball career has taken and unexpected and unfortunate turn.

The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on the La Crosse native, the team announced Thursday.

Koenig signed a two-way contract with the team on July 6th with the idea that if he didn't make the NBA roster, he would then play for the Bucks G-League team in Oshkosh.

The former Wisconsin Badger played in five games for the Bucks Summer League team averaging 5.2 points a game.