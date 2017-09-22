Marathon Co. Diversity Affairs Commission debates hate crime

A meeting held Friday morning discussed a resolution to denounce hate crimes and hate speech in Marathon County.

This comes after many national issues have occurred, and local administrators want to ensure potential events don't happen in here.

"I think that we're seeing a number of positive developments and what we're trying to do is capitalize on those in terms of building a stronger community," said Marathon County Administrator Brad Karger.

The meeting was open to the public but the commission members were the only ones in attendance.

The issues was debated for more than an hour and action on the resolution was eventually postponed for discussion in next month's meeting.