Republicans: Put sexually violent people in county where they offended

Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a bill that would require sexually violent offenders released from prison to be placed in the county where they were convicted.

“Rural Wisconsin should not be a dumping ground for big-city, violent sexual offenders,” state Sen. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point said Friday “This legislation creates a process that puts the impetus for placement where it belongs - on the offender’s county of origin."

A similar change was in the recently approved state budget but was vetoed by Gov. Scott Walker. Walker's office said he wanted the measure to be proposed as separate legislation.

State Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point, authored the budget provision. Her office says Shankland was not contacted about Testin's proposal and did not know the bill would be introduced.

Some people in eastern Portage County got upset earlier this summer when an sexual offender from Washington County was placed in their neighborhood.

Testin, along with area state Reps. Scott Krug and Bob Kulp, say his proposed bill will seek co-sponsors next week before being formally introduced.