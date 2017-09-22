The flu has arrived in Wisconsin, and it's early

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The flu is here and it's early.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there have been 19 confirmed cases of influenza in Wisconsin between Sept. 1 and Sept. 22.

Eight people were hospitalized during this time.

How does it compared to 2016? There were five confirmed cases and two hospitalizations during the same time frame.

State Health Officer Karen McKeown is urging people to get a flu shot.

“By protecting ourselves with a flu shot, we’re also helping to protect our family, friends, co-workers, and the rest of our community,” McKeown added.

DHS says the vaccine is "plentiful."

Health officials have these tips for preventing the spread of flu:

--Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

--Cover your cough or sneeze with your upper sleeve, and try to avoid touching your face with your hand. If you use a tissue, throw it away after one use.

--Never share drinking cups, straws, and utensils.

--When possible, avoid being exposed to people who are sick with flu-like symptoms.

--Eat nutritious meals, get plenty of rest, and do not smoke.

--Frequently clean commonly touched surfaces, like doorknobs, the refrigerator handles, your phone, and faucets.

--If you’re sick, stay home. Get rest, drink plenty of liquids, and avoid using tobacco and alcohol.

*Information courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Health Services