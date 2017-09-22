Broadview University no longer accepting new students, future unclear

Broadview University will not be accepting new students at three Wisconsin locations, according to a representative.

It's unclear if the schools are closing altogether.

Last month, Broadview University leaders announced the school would be functioning in the building in Wasuau formally housed by Globe University. Additional locations in Appleton and Eau Claire are discontinuing new student enrollment as well.

The term was expected to begin Oct. 2.

Broadview University representative Brook Tervola declined to comment further.