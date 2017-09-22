Probation revoked for Wausau homeless man in lewd behavior case

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A judge Friday revoked the probation for a 54-year-old homeless man who exposed himself to one woman and made inappropriate sexual comments to a teenage girl in separate incidents near the Marathon County Public Library in downtown Wausau, according to online Marathon County court records.

Clifford Bernadowski was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the incident that occurred in December, court records said.

In May, Bernadowski was placed on one year's probation with conditions that he have no contact with the library and that he complete six hours of community service per week if he is not working or going to school, court records said.

A 24-year-old woman reported Bernadowski unzipped his pants and made gestures that were sexual in nature in a confrontation, police said..

The teenage girl told investigators Bernadowski made comments to her that were sexual in nature.

In revoking Bernadowski's probation, the judge gave him credit for 59 days already spent in jail.