BREAKING: Three arrests made in Adams Co. death

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Hall, Mathewson, Phillips Hall, Mathewson, Phillips

Three people are in custody in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man in Adams County, according to a press release from Sheriff Sam Wollin.

Officials say Susan Hall, 46, Michael Mathewson, 46, and Debra Phillips 55, are all behind bars and were "involved in or aided in hiding the body of Isaac Salinas." No charges have been filed at this time.

Wollin says Salinas' death is a suspect drug overdose, but toxicology results are still pending. Investigators say there was no obvious trauma to his body.

Additional arrests could be made in the future. 

Salinas was reported missing on Sept. 11 and his body was found a week later under a piece of plywood. 

