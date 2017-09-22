Wood Co. officials warn of rabies found in stray kitten

A kitten in Wood County has tested positive for rabies, according to the Wood County Health Department.

The kitten was found on the 2400 block of Ranger Road in Wisconsin Rapids on Sept. 1. It was adopted on Sept. 3 by a family on the 3000 block of Pioneer Drive in Wisconsin Rapids. Officials said anyone who had contact with the kitten needs to call the health department.

They said rabies is a fatal disease that impacts the nervous system.

Officials ask that anyone who has seen a mother cat with a litter of kittens in the Ranger Road area to call the Wood County Health Department at 715-421-8911.