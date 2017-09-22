Walker visits Mosinee Middle School to discuss education budget

Gov. Scott Walker visited three Wisconsin schools on Friday to discuss the budget's historic investments in K-12 educations.

During his trip he made a stop at Mosinee Middle School. Students showed off their 3-D project to the Governor as he explained the $11.5 billion dollar education budget.

Mosinee Middle School Principal Joshua Sween said he's happy to see politicians recognizing the work schools are putting into the students education.

"Things that they're doing are pretty unique and they don't happen everywhere," said Sween.

School directors said anytime students can witness political leader standing on the side of education it motivates them to succeed.

"It renews your message to students on what you're doing here and why," said Director of Technology Brady Mesenberg.

One 8th grader taught Walker the process of 3-D printing, and even handed him a copy of the state capital as a thank you.