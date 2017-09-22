Local veterans receive free dental care

The Quirt Family Dentistry gave back to local veterans on Friday by providing free checks up.

On a first come first serve basis dentist provided teeth cleanings, fillings, and even extractions to area veterans.

Dr. Tammy Bailey, a dentist at Quirt Dentistry said they enjoy doing this because it's a way to give back to the community.

"Dentistry is expensive," said Bailey, "a lot of people can't afford the treatment that they need."

She said the veterans devoted their lives for the country, so why not say thank you by offering free care.

The office provided free toothbrushes and toothpaste for when the clients were done.