New study highlights tackle football risks for children under 12

A new study out of Boston University indicates children who start playing tackle football before the age of 12 have an increased risk of brain injury.

Data shows those athletes had a greater risk of depression and were more likely to struggle with apathy and executive brain functioning.

The president of the Wausau Youth Football League said he doesn't believe that's necessarily the case.

"I don't believe that the long term problems that are addressed in the most recent study are going to adversely affect those kids," said Matt Mayer.

He said the league takes preventative measures to build kids up to full-tackle games.

"At the fourth and fifth grade level we play what we call a scrimmage format, there's no kicking game involved," he said. "At the sixth grade level we do not allow kickoffs or kick returns. In seventh grade they play, it's a full game with all components of kicking, offense and defense."

This study comes on the heels of brain injury concerns surrounding former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez.

Researchers said he had advanced stages of C Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.