Sports Express - Week 6: Mosinee shuts out Rhinelander in Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are the Friday scores as reported to the Newsline 9 sports office:
Abbotsford 56, Greenwood 20
Alm.-Bancroft39, Rosholt 7
Amherst 62, Manawa 0
Antigo 7, Medford 0
Assumption 22, Gilman 6
Bonduel 32, Shiocton 14
Crivitz 37, Suring 18
Edgar 35, Loyal 0
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pacelli 14
Kingsford (MI) 54, Wausau East 21
L'Anse (MI) 20, Hurley 18
Marathon 35, Auburndale 13
Mosinee 35, Rhinelander 0
Northland Pines 20, Gogebic (MI) 14
Oconto 35, Peshtigo 14
Owen-Withee 14, Thorp 12
Regis 18, Colby 12
SPASH 54, Wausau West 20
Spencer/Columbus 51, Cadott 24
Stanley-Boyd 41, Neillsville 0
Stratford 55, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Wautoma 47, Ashland 12
Wild Rose 53, Tri-County 0
Wisconsin Rapids 28, Marshfield 21
Witt.-Birn.36, Wey-Fremont 0
