Sports Express - Week 6: Mosinee shuts out Rhinelander in Game of the Week

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are the Friday scores as reported to the Newsline 9 sports office:

Abbotsford 56, Greenwood 20

Alm.-Bancroft39, Rosholt 7

Amherst 62, Manawa 0

Antigo 7, Medford 0

Assumption 22, Gilman 6

Bonduel 32, Shiocton 14

Crivitz 37, Suring 18

Edgar 35, Loyal 0

Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pacelli 14

Kingsford (MI) 54, Wausau East 21

L'Anse (MI) 20, Hurley 18

Marathon 35, Auburndale 13

Mosinee 35, Rhinelander 0

Northland Pines 20, Gogebic (MI) 14

Oconto 35, Peshtigo 14

Owen-Withee 14, Thorp 12

Regis 18, Colby 12

SPASH 54, Wausau West 20

Spencer/Columbus 51, Cadott 24

Stanley-Boyd 41, Neillsville 0

Stratford 55, Rib Lake/Prentice 6

Wautoma 47, Ashland 12

Wild Rose 53, Tri-County 0

Wisconsin Rapids 28, Marshfield 21

Witt.-Birn.36, Wey-Fremont 0

