Evidence of invasive grass carp signals threat to Lake Erie

Researchers in the Great Lakes region have found new evidence that invasive grass carp are spawning near the mouth of a river that flows into Lake Erie.

The discovery of more grass carp eggs this summer in a northern Ohio river points to what some scientists believe is a growing danger.

Grass carp are one of four Asian carp species threatening the Great Lakes.

While not as worrisome as the bighead and silver carp that could devastate fish populations, grass carp are known to eat up to 90 pounds of underwater plants a day.

The next step for researchers is figuring out how to stop grass carp from gaining a foothold.

Plans are being developed to make an intensive effort to remove the carp from Ohio's Sandusky River next year.