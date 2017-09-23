1 dead after motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a motorcycle and a car crashed in the Town of Eau Pleine around 5:18 Friday night.

According to a press release from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, that a car and motorcycle were going North on on County RD E. before a third vehicle came out of a driveway.

The vehicle going Northbound started to slow down when seeing the other car coming out of the driveway, and then the motorcycle crashed into the back of the Northbound car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The crash is still under investigations by the Marathon County Sheriff's Department Crash Reconstruction Team.