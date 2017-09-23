Motorcycle crash leaving one injured in Iola - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Motorcycle crash leaving one injured in Iola

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
IOLA, Wis. (WAOW) -

48-year-old Arnott Man is left injured after he lost  control of the motorcycle and ended up in a ditch.

According to a Waupaca County Sheriff's Office press release, the operator was going eastbound on County Road  C in Iola.

The man was transported to Theda Star Center in Neenah with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

