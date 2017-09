A fire broke out at a house in Wood County Saturday morning.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. on County Highway S in the Town of Rudolph.

A Newsline 9 reporter on scene said the roof had collapsed.

Officials from the Sherry Fire Department said the blaze started in the middle of the house. Authorities believe the cause is an electrical fire.

The homeowner and their dog were inside the house when the blaze broke out.

Nobody was hurt.

The home is considered a total loss.