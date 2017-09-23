Wausau Elk Lodge holds benefit concert to raise money

The plans for a concert to help raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims changed on Saturday.

The Wausau Elks Lodge's original plan was to hold benefit concert to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims,but after witnessing other natural disasters right after..they wanted to make it for all victims.

"People in Mexico and Florida need our help as well," said benefit coordinator Lawrence E. Follie.

The benefit had food catered by Texas Roadhouse and an indie band playing for people to enjoy.

Jon Mijal, Exalted Ruler of Elk Lodge said Wausau never fails to come around when others are in need of help.

"It's warm welcoming," said Mijal. "I love Wausau because everyone who sees a need out there loves to help out."

The benefit concert raised up to $1,500 in donations.