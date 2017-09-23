One dead after Marathon Co. crash

A judge Friday revoked the probation for a 54-year-old homeless man who exposed himself to one woman and made inappropriate sexual comments to a teenage girl in separate incidents near the Marathon County Public Library in downtown Wausau, according to online Marathon County court records.
