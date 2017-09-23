One dead after Marathon Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One dead after Marathon Co. crash

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
ATHENS (WAOW) -

One person is dead after a car crash in Marathon County on Saturday. 

Lt. Ryan Berbal said the crash happened at the intersection of County Highway E and County Highway A in Athens. 

One person was killed and another was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Their condition is unknown. 

No other information is being released at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.