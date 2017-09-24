UPDATE: Suspect identified in Wausau stabbing

The Wausau Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Aidan G. Dobbe in connection to a stabbing early this morning near the 400 Block.

Officers responded to calls of a stabbing around 1 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old male victim with two stab wounds to the upper chest.

The victim is in the hospital. Police say he is in critical but stable condition. Officers said the stabbing occurred after an argument between the suspect and the victim. The two parties knew each other.

Dobbe left the scene, but was located at 2:42 a.m. at a residence on Wausau's Southwest Side.

No charges have been announced yet.

