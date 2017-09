Students gathered at UW-Stevens Point this weekend for a transgender unity event.

The program, put on by the school's Trans Visibility group, aimed to bring attention to the transgender community on campus and in the Stevens Point area.

According to Lyn Ciurro, one of the founders of the group, transgender students have been underrepresented at the university. Ciurro said the group wanted to create a place to express transgender pride and solidarity.

The event focused on positive change, and "what is needed for the future of the movement," said Ciurro.