UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Marshfield Police stand-off

A suspect is in custody after a stand-off on Marshfield's northeast side that prompted a heavy police presence, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

It all started when the wanted subject was held up in a house on E Kalsched street.

A Newsline 9 reporter on scene said there was at least a dozen squad cars from the Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Marshfield Police Department.

Police set up a perimeter and asked residents to stay away from the scene.

Officials said nobody was hurt during the incident and the public is considered safe.

No word on what sparked the stand-off.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest.

*****

Marshfield Police say they're negotiating with a subject in a residence on the northeast part of the city, according to the department's Facebook page.

The situation is unfolding on N Hinman Avenue between E Upham Street and N Peach Avenue.

Streets have been closed and police are ordering citizens to stay away from the area and nearby residents to stay inside their homes until the situation is cleared.

Newsline 9 has a reporter heading to the scene.

No other information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest.