One person is dead after a crash on Highway 73 in Waushara County on Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a car was traveling northbound on Highway 73 near County Highway YY near Wautoma when it lost control.

The 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass entered a ditch and flipped.

The driver of the car was a 59 year-old man from Princeton who was killed, according to a press release.

The man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.