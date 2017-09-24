Seven Packers players ruled inactive ahead of game against Bengals

Sunday afternoon's Packers game against the Cincinnati Bengals has the potential to be the hottest game ever at Lambeau Field with temperatures that could reach above 90 degrees. While the Packers will have to battle the heat, they'll also be missing quite a few notable starters.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb and tackle David Bakhtiari are the only scratches on offense. Davante Adams and Kyle Murphy will start in place of Cobb and Bakhtiari respectively.

As for the defense, there are five players inactive for today's game including four starters. Linebackers Nick Perry and Jake Ryan, cornerback Davon House, defensive tackle Mike Daniels and safety Kentrell Brice are all sidelined. Newly acquired linebacker Ahmad Brooks will start in place place of Perry while Joe Thomas will take Ryan's spot. Promising rookie cornerback Kevin King gets the nod as well as Quinton Dial on the defensive line.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. local time.


