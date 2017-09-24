Three Packers players sit during national anthem

Three Packers players are joining other NFL players in protesting during the pregame national anthem ceremony.

Martellus Bennett, Lance Kendricks and Kevin King each sat during the singing of the national anthem. Several other players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, stood with their arms linked as a sign of unity.

This is the first time any Packers player has sat during the anthem. Two weeks ago before a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, Bennett raised his right fist in the air.

The Packers are not alone. Players from virtually every NFL team have protested in some form so far on Sunday. Most notably, all players from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seahawks remained in the locker room during their respective National Anthem ceremonies.

This comes as a response to President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you'd say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired,'" Trump said to loud applause Friday night at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama, comments he kept echoing over the next two days.

Several NFL owners, including Packers team president Mark Murphy, released statements in the wake of Trump's comments.

"It's unfortunate that the President decided to use his immense platform to make divisive and offensive statements about our players and the NFL," Murphy's statement reads. "We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good.

"As Americans, we are fortunate to be able to speak openly and freely," he concluded.