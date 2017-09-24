EPA clarifies earlier FEMA statement on Texas toxic sites

The Environmental Protection Agency is clarifying an earlier statement about Texas toxic waste sites and more than 500 containers of unknown material.

EPA said Sunday that a statement issued Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency created confusion by conflating two separate issues.

The FEMA media release summarizing the federal response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey said EPA had "conducted assessments of 43 Superfund sites and recovered 517 containers of unidentified, potentially hazardous material."

The Associated Press reported about the statement Saturday afternoon, after EPA's press office did not responded to questions sent by email the night before.

EPA now says the hundreds of containers of chemicals had not come from Superfund sites, but were "orphans" found floating in waterways or washed up after the floods had receded.

