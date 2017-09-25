Top 5 Plays of the Week: Sept. 24, 2017

As the high school playoffs creep closer, there were plenty of great plays this past week. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.



No. 5 - D.C. Everest goalie TJ Tretter punches one away to keep his team in the lead.

No. 4 - SPASH's Ricky Perez with a beautiful free kick for a goal.

No. 3 - Wisconsin Rapids' Nash Coombs runs 74 yards to the house for the game-winning score.

No. 2 - Abbotsford's Cody Friedenfels blocks a punt and jumps on it in the end zone for a touchdown.

No. 1 - Antigo's CJ Levis sheds multiple defenders to find his way into the end zone. The Red Robbins stay perfect in the Great Northern Conference.