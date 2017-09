A tractor rollover in the Village of Maine killed one man Sunday night.

The Wausau Fire Department responded alongside Village of Maine EMS and Fire to a tractor pinning a man down in a ditch. Marathon County Sheriffs say the driver of the tractor drove into a ditch on Naugart Avenue, west of North 60th Ave in the Village of Maine. The tractor overturned, tossing the man out of the vehicle before it fell on him and pinned him beneath a rear wheel.

The driver of the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene. Marathon County Sheriffs are investigating.