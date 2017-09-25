Langlande County confederate controversy continues

After Samantha Denamur, a student at Elcho High school, took a picture and reported another student wearing a confederate flag hoodie, debates have been brought up.

Newsline 9 reported earlier this month that Samantha was harassed for reporting it, and more confederate items were showing up around the school including trucks driving by and waving the flag.

Wendy Denamur, mother of Samantha Denamur said she's asking the school board to consider banning the confederate flag symbol in the school's dress code.

"I want to have our children in learning environment that is safe and hate free," said Denamur.

She said she's proud of her daughter for standing up and voicing her opinion on the matter.

The school board will meet tonight at 5:30 with Samantha and Wendy Denamur.

Newsline 9 will cover the meeting and update on the results.