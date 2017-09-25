97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee to support NFL players - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee to support NFL players

Posted:
ABC NEWS -

The wave of silent protest began with Colin Kaepernick, swept the professional sports world and caught fire on Twitter. But one #TakeAKnee participant has generated more buzz than most: an elderly "Missouri farmer" who served in World War II.

The hashtag gained steam on Sunday, particularly after President Donald Trump publicly criticized the NFL for allowing football players to kneel during the national anthem.

When 97-year-old John Middlemas decided he wanted to join in the movement, his grandson, Twitter user Brennan Gilmore, tweeted out a photo of him posing on one knee. "Those kids have every right to protest," Gilmore quotes Middlemas as saying.

As of Sunday night, the original tweet had racked up over 200,000 likes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.