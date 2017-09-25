97-year-old WWII vet takes a knee to support NFL players

The wave of silent protest began with Colin Kaepernick, swept the professional sports world and caught fire on Twitter. But one #TakeAKnee participant has generated more buzz than most: an elderly "Missouri farmer" who served in World War II.

The hashtag gained steam on Sunday, particularly after President Donald Trump publicly criticized the NFL for allowing football players to kneel during the national anthem.

When 97-year-old John Middlemas decided he wanted to join in the movement, his grandson, Twitter user Brennan Gilmore, tweeted out a photo of him posing on one knee. "Those kids have every right to protest," Gilmore quotes Middlemas as saying.

As of Sunday night, the original tweet had racked up over 200,000 likes.