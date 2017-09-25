Democrat Vinehout says she's running to put people first - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Democrat Vinehout says she's running to put people first

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout says as governor she wants to make tuition at Wisconsin's technical colleges and two-year colleges free for everyone.

Vinehout officially launched her candidacy Monday, saying she wants to "turn the state's priorities upside down."

Vinehout becomes the seventh announced Democratic candidate looking for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker next year.

In her prepared remarks, Vinehout says she is running to put people at the center of state policy and spending decisions. She is criticizing Republican tax breaks for the wealthy and large corporations, as well as the $3 billion incentive package for electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group.

Vinehout was first elected to the state Senate in 2006 and previously ran for governor in the 2012 recall and briefly in 2014.

