Packers players post-game comments on the national anthem

Politics and sports collide over the weekend, as NFL players in every game respond to President Trump's attack. Those attacks were about those who kneel in protest during the National Anthem.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers and Coach McCarthy had comments on Sunday's events.

Aaron Rodgers:

“I used social media this morning to address some of that. On this team we are going to keep choosing love over hate. Unity over division and that’s what it was to us in talking last night and this morning. The few of us who linked arms just wanted to show a united front. I know personally my Twitter and social media was receiving a lot of positivity but a lot of hatred as well which is interesting. I know it’s probably 1/10th or 1/100th maybe of some of my black teammates who have been using their platform to try and make a difference but again this was about unity and we respect our men and women in uniform. We respect our troops. We love them. We appreciate what they do for us. Today was about using our platform to promote love and unity and acceptance and togetherness and I hope we did that.”

Coach McCarthy commented, “We talked about it in the team meeting last night and I actually read Mark Murphy’s statement to the team and I thought our players stood behind that. I think Mark Murphy said it best. We support our players and we all understand what’s going on and we respect the flag and all the above. We want to be a part of the positive influence of what needs to be done.”