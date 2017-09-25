Pack Attack taping delayed Monday due to team meetings

Due to the Thursday night game this week, Monday's Pack Attack taping will start around 8 p.m.

The team will be in meetings until around 6:15 to prep for the game against the Bears.

Packers offensive lineman Justin McCray will join Sports Director Brandon Kinnard for Pack Attack.

McCray beat the odds to make Green Bay's roster before earning his first career start on Sunday Night Football two weeks ago.

Be sure to post your questions for for McCray on our Pack Attack Facebook page. WIFC's Dave Kallaway could read your question on air!

Questions posted on the Facebook page enter you to win an iPad courtesy of Cellcom.