A former Mosinee Fire Department EMT has died - 14 years after he suffered crippling injuries when his ambulance rolled over, according to the fire department.

Matt Deicher died Saturday.

The ambulance rolled over on state Highway 39 in Marathon County in July 2003 as Deicher and two other EMTs were transporting a patient to the hospital. The patient was killed.

Investigators concluded speed, weather and bad tires were factors in the crash, which paralyzed Deicher from the the neck down.

Deicher's funeral is Wednesday.